Ovechkin (lower body) registered four shots and four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Bruins. It was good to see Ovechkin log an even 19 minutes of ice time after having suited up just once in the previous eight games. He didn't factor in on any scoring, but still had an active night in terms of hits and shots on goal. Ovechkin had 24 goals and 42 points in 45 regular-season contests but takes a three-game point drought into the playoffs.