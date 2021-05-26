Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

FIFA 21 Showdown Cards Released for UCL Final: Walker and Werner

By Max Mallow
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Walker and Timo Werner FIFA 21 Showdown cards were released May 26 ahead of the Champions League final featuring Manchester City and Chelsea. Showdown cards are popular items first introduced in FIFA 20. These items are traditionally released for high profile games. A player from each team participating receives a special item and receive upgrades based on the match's results. If a team wins, that specific player receives a +3 overall boost to the already upgraded card. If the match is a draw, both players receive a +1 boost. The losing player doesn't receive any boost.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucl#The League#Chelsea#England#The Champions League#Easportsfifa#Showdown Kyle Walker Sbc#Team Chemistry#Showdown Timo Werner Sbc#Ucl Final#Ea Sports Fifa#Manchester City#European Campaigns#Upgrades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
FIFA
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Posted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man City winger Mahrez: I want to finish my career here

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to finish his career at the club. The Algerian took some time to find his feet at the club after joining from Leicester City, but is now an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attack. Mahrez and City were recently crowned Premier League champions, and...
Soccermancity.com

Megan Campbell departs

The Republic of Ireland international moved to the Academy Stadium in February 2016 and helped the team to secure a domestic treble, assisting two goals in the Women’s FA Cup Final. Making 43 appearances in all competitions during her time at City, scoring one goal, the 27-year-old also played her...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Riyad Mahrez states he 'wants to end his career at Manchester City' as he admits latest Premier League title victory has been 'very special' after being motivated by losing out to Liverpool last season

Riyad Mahrez admits he is open to the possibility of ending his career at Manchester City after winning his third Premier League title. Mahrez joined Pep Guardiola's side from Leicester City in the summer of 2018 for £60million and has since flourished as a winger, helping them reclaim the title this season.