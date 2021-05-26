FIFA 21 Showdown Cards Released for UCL Final: Walker and Werner

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.