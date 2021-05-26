Iced coffee season lasts all year with an insulated stainless steel tumbler

When it comes to kitchen design, stainless steel reigns supreme in the appliances category, with more and more homeowners choosing the chic metallic finish these days. The appeal of stainless steel continues to grow year after year, with it quickly becoming the standard in today's modern home. The global market for stainless steel was valued at $111.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow 6.3% from 2020 to 20207, according to a report from Grandview Public Research. "Rising demand for consumer goods is likely to drive market growth as stainless steel is resistant to corrosion, exhibits high toughness and ductility, and requires low maintenance," per the report. "The aforementioned properties of stainless steel have resulted in the increased utilization of the product in consumer products such as cookware, showpieces, and stoves, which in turn is anticipated to propel product demand over the coming years."