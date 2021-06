Games Workshop’s annual video games event - Skulls for the Skull Throne - is now Warhammer Skulls. Its new guise is in the form of an announcements livestream, full to the brim with Warhammer video game updates and reveals. Below you can find every single thing announced at Warhammer Skulls, arranged as neatly as a battalion of Cadians ready to fend off an Ork Waaagh. The 14 big announcements include everything from brand new games, including a successor to Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate, to updates on Total War: Warhammer 3 and Vermintide 2, as well as fresh details on Warhammer 40K: Darktide and Battlesector.