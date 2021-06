Plemons has joined the cast of Love and Death, starring Olsen as Montgomery, the Texas housewife who killed her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980. Plemons will play Allan Gore, Betty's husband. HBO Max describes the series, written by Kelley, as "two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe." Love and Death brings Plemons, who was born in Dallas and raised in a small town outside of Waco, back to his Texas roots. Plemons famously starred in the Texas-based Friday Night Lights. Love and Death is based on the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly. Love and Death is one of two Candy Montgomery series in the works. The other, Candy for Hulu, stars Elisabeth Moss in the title role.