After having lived in Kokomo for over 50 years, I recently moved to Omaha, Nebraska, to be closer to some of my remaining family. After much investigation into moving options, my family and I decided to go with U-Haul Moving and Storage at 3716 S. Lafountain in Kokomo. The Miller family, who are the owners, did an exceptional job of helping me prepare for the move. Their patience with my questions was very encouraging since this was a unique experience for me.