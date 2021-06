In the hope of reclaiming a part of her image, influencer and model Emily Ratajkowski auctioned off an NFT of herself at Christie’s this Friday, which swiftly sold for $175,000 after fees. Titled Buying Myself Back: A Model for Redistribution, the image features Ratajkowski standing with her arms crossed in front of a highly contentious artwork by Richard Prince, who has long been using appropriation as commentary to make his name since the 1980s. The piece is a screenshot taken directly from Ratajkowski’s popular Instagram account, where she had posted an image of herself from a Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Below the photograph reads comments from followers, as well as from Prince.