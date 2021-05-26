Cancel
Evil Dead Rise Skips Theaters for Streaming

By Petey Oneto
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvil Dead Rise, the upcoming movie in the long-running horror franchise, is skipping movie theaters entirely for a launch on streaming services. Evil Dead Rise will premiere on HBO Max in the US, Canal Plus in the UK, and Metropolitan in France, according to an article in Variety published on Wednesday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
