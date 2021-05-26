Cancel
Fulton County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Herkimer by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Fulton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in eastern New York Southern Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clayville, or near New Hartford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, West Winfield, Newport, Middleville, Jordanville, Cedarville, Fairfield, Elizabethtown, Warren, Norway, Ingham Mills, Spinnerville, Cedar Lake, Farrel Corner and Countryman. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Washington, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Herkimer County news in brief

The Dolgeville school board will meet Tuesday, May 18, after the votes are tallied to accept the results of the annual budget vote and school board election. A regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in the high school cafeteria. Among the items on the agenda is a request for approval to prepare and plan a Universal Pre-Kindergarten program.
Frost Advisory issued for Schoharie, Southern Herkimer, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Schoharie; Southern Herkimer; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties at and above 2000 feet. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Schoharie, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cover or bring in sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning May 17, 2021

Town of Schuyler: (D#264266) Route 5 between Windsor Circle and Drive-In Road. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place due to sign and guiderail installation. Town of Frankfort: Mucky Run Road over Route 5S. Motorists will encounter lane shifts in both directions on Route 5S...
Roadwork projects for Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties

City of Utica: Route 5S between Broad Street and Cornelia Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures along Route 5S /Oriskany Street eastbound and westbound between Cornelia and Broad Street due to landscape work in the center median. These closures will be between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm. In addition, there will be lane closures on Broad Street between lower Genesee Street and First Street, Route 5S, and the intersections of Bleecker Street/Broad Street and John Street/Broad Street due to asphalt milling, paving and sidewalk concrete pours.