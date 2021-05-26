Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Fulton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in eastern New York Southern Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clayville, or near New Hartford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, West Winfield, Newport, Middleville, Jordanville, Cedarville, Fairfield, Elizabethtown, Warren, Norway, Ingham Mills, Spinnerville, Cedar Lake, Farrel Corner and Countryman. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH