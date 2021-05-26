Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Northern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Biggertown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Jamison City, Waller, Biggertown, Ricketts Glen State Park, Central, Benton and Stillwater. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov