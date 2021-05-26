Cancel
Columbia County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Northern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Biggertown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Jamison City, Waller, Biggertown, Ricketts Glen State Park, Central, Benton and Stillwater. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

Pennsylvania State
Stillwater, PA
Columbia County, PA
Sullivan County, PA
Columbia, PA
Lycoming County, PA
Benton, PA
