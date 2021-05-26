Cancel
Amherst County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amherst A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN AMHERST COUNTY At 231 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Falconerville, or over Amherst, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amherst Falconerville Riverville New Glasgow and Elon. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

