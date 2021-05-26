Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, MN

Remember the Fallen on Memorial Day

thetrumantribune.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was contributed by Lenny Tvedten, executive director of the Martin County Historical. “Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2021 will occur on Monday, May 31. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.”

www.thetrumantribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martin County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Fairmont, MN
County
Martin County, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Truman, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Memorial Day#Decoration Day#Casualties#Americans#The Pioneer Museum#Army Engineers#Pfc#The Army Infantry#U S Army Infantry#Argonne#U S Navy#Asiatic Pacific Theaters#The U S Navy Nurse Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...