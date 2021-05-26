Cancel
The Latest: FDA OKs third antibody drug for COVID-19 cases

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have granted emergency authorization to a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. The FDA said Wednesday it authorized the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 who face extra risks of severe illness, including seniors and those with underlying health problems.

