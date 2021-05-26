2020 Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase

The Dallas Open Mic is an event is open to artists, poets, and speakers, who all come across the nation and showcase their talent given within their performance time and opportunity.Guess what the best part is? It isevery Tuesday. No matter what! The Green Elephant Event Space, 5627 Dyer St, in the heart of Dallas, has some of the most active music and art scenes that partake in this weekly event. For each week, specifically Tuesdays, the event is the Dallas Open Mic. Which is an event founded by Dallas Native, Charlie Rihoo. It gets 250+ people in crowd every Tuesday night!Not only the event has been steady running for the last 4 years, but the crowd also seems to grow every single week with new faces attending.