2020 Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase

The Inaugural Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship Exhibition. Jer’Lisa Devezin, Nitashia Johnson, and Kevin Owens June 12 – August 7. Talley Dunn Gallery is honored to announce an exhibition featuring the works of artists in the inaugural Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship cohort. Jer’Lisa Devezin, Nitashia Johnson, and Kevin Owens each present a distinctive body of work emblematic of their outstanding respective practices in sculpture, photography, and painting. This exhibition brings the vibrantly dynamic creative energies of Dallas’ contemporary art scene uniquely into view through the works of three artists who have sculpted, photographed, and painted their own terms of social engagement during these unprecedented times. After a year of shared learning and discussion, please join the gallery in celebrating the work of these talented emerging artists.