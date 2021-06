Edhat readers share photos of Tuesday evening's Flower Supermoon. The "flower" supermoon peeks through the clouds over Santa Barbara at 8:36pm on May 25. It is the closest full moon to Earth in 2021, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky. A few hours later, shortly after 4:00am on May 26, the first total lunar eclipse in nearly two-and-a-half years will occur. The weather forecast calls for clouds, but hopefully the "blood moon" will peek through again.