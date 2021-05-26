Cancel
Why are the Denver Broncos being linked to Julio Jones?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos, Julio Jones trade rumors. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. In my opinion, the most bizarre thing to come of this Denver Broncos offseason is the national media hype for the Broncos making a trade for All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. I just don’t. Our KING Sayre Bedinger...

NFLtexasredzonereport.com

Taking a closer look at the first half of Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 schedule

The Dallas Cowboys are really hoping for a turnaround in Coach Mike McCarthy’s second season at the help. Over the offseason, the Cowboys replaced defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after the defense performed miserably game after game. Longtime NFL coach and Atlanta Falcons mainstay Dan Quinn replaced Nolan and the Cowboys...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top WR-CB Matchups of the 2021 NFL Schedule

The 2021 NFL schedule reveal means incredible storylines and must-see prime-time games. Dialing in a little closer, it also means some epic player matchups. And perhaps no area is more attention-worthy than the razzle-dazzle that occurs when the premium positions of wide receiver and cornerback collide. Whether it's the biggest...
NFLBleacher Report

Peter King: '60-40 That Julio Jones Is Traded by Labor Day' Amid Falcons Rumors

Julio Jones might have played his last game with the Atlanta Falcons. "I'd call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day," Peter King of NBC Sports said Monday. A trade likely couldn't happen until after June 1 because of cap reasons, but the Falcons were taking calls about possible trades involving the star receiver before the NFL draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLUSA Today

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater will split reps this summer

Because Drew Lock is a former second-round pick, and because he’s younger than Teddy Bridgewater, some fans might assume he will be given an advantage in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition this summer. But when Vic Fangio was asked Friday if Lock will get the first QB snap of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLchatsports.com

Why would the Falcons trade Julio Jones?

Are the Atlanta Falcons really about to trade their best player?. NFL columnist Peter King calls a 60/40 chance of trading future Hall of Fame receiver Julio Jones by Labor Day, which appears to be an update to his north of 50/50 chances stance. This would be a franchise-altering earthquake that would, most likely, devastate a fanbase rightfully attached to Julio and shake up the team’s offense for 2021.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Broncos Signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu & OT Cody Conway

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Both players tried out for Denver at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers

This is the third installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on to one of the most loaded position groups in Atlanta, wide receivers. The biggest story surrounding this group has been the trade rumors circulating Julio Jones and depending on if he stays or goes, other receivers’ roles will be affected in different ways. The Falcons have 11 receivers on the 90-man roster — accounting for Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back — and I would expect Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to carry six on the 53-man roster.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Urged To Make Move For Star WR On Trade Block

With plenty of cap space remaining, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in an envious position when it comes to a star wide receiver who could be on the move. As the Atlanta Falcons continue to have discussions regarding the trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Indianapolis' $22 million in remaining cap space and the need for a true No. 1 receiver makes them an ideal destination for the All-Pro and future Hall of Famer.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.