Robert “Bob” James Johnson, 71, formerly of Hill City, passed away on May 20, 2021 at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD. The first son of Carl and Pearl (Bieber) Johnson was born in Rapid City, spending his younger years in Rapid City, McLaughlin, and Hill City, SD. After graduating from Hill City High School, his U.S. Navy tour aboard the carrier USS Independence 5th Fleet, took him to Athens, Greece in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.