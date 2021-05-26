Netherlands’ Kijfhoek marshalling yard to be modernised thanks to Siemens

The Scalance MUM856-1 – the first industrial 5G router from Siemens – is available now. The device connects local industrial applications to public 5G, 4G (LTE), and 3G (UMTS) mobile wireless networks. The router can be used to remotely monitor and service plants, machines, control elements, and other industrial devices via a public 5G network – flexibly and with high data rates. Demand for this type of solution is growing in industry. In addition, the device can be integrated into private 5G networks. The Scalance MUM856-1, therefore, supports future-oriented applications such as mobile robots in manufacturing, autonomous vehicles in logistics or augmented reality applications for service technicians. Thanks to a robust IP65 housing, the router can also be used outside the control cabinet, for example under harsh conditions in production or in outdoor facilities in the water industry.