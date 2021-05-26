Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Netherlands’ Kijfhoek marshalling yard to be modernised thanks to Siemens

By Jamie Duggan
railadvent.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Mobility has announced that they will be transforming a marshalling yard in the Netherlands with their state of the art rail technology. ProRail B.V. has awarded the €110 million contract to Siemens, who will integrate their Trackguard Cargo MSR32, a fully automated management system, into the Kijfhoek marshalling yard.

www.railadvent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Efficiency#Management Systems#Rail Infrastructure#Next#Railway Prints#Marshalling Yard#Freight Transport#Freight Rail Yards#Industrial Activities#Rotterdam#Intelligent Systems#Processes#Goods#Industry#Running#Ceo#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Arts
Country
Netherlands
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: 2.7 GW of operational electrolyzer capacity expected for Europe by 2025

Edinburgh-based energy market research consultancy Delta-EE has written that Europe is on track to reach 2.7 GW of operational hydrogen electrolyzer capacity by 2025. This is mostly because of EU public support coming from the EU green deal and the IPCEI Hydrogen initiative. “However, time is running out to establish the many projects on the hundreds of megawatts scale required to achieve an EU target of 6 GW by 2024,” the company stated.
Industryheavyliftpfi.com

Wagenborg’s special delivery in the Netherlands

Wagenborg Nedlift has delivered two transformers for an expansion project at the Zeijerveen transformer station in the Netherlands. The 250-tonne transformers travelled via river from Zagreb in Croatia before arriving in the Netherlands. In Rotterdam, they were then transhipped on to smaller barges destined for Assen. After a few days,...
Economyshephardmedia.com

Norway and the Netherlands partner for Thales’ radar

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has signed an agreement with the Netherlands Defence Materiel Organisation for the acquisition of five Thales’ Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radars (GM200 MM/C). The agreement is based on the strong international NATO cooperation within the ground-based domain, as well as strategic bi-lateral defence ties.
Businesspinsentmasons.com

The Netherlands

Our Amsterdam based Netherlands business brings sector specialism, an entrepreneurial spirit and the pursuit of innovation to the Dutch legal market, backed by the strength of our multinational network. We are the go-to firm for science and data-driven businesses, and for multinational businesses using the Netherlands as a European base....
Economy104.1 WIKY

German power grids brace for Thursday’s solar eclipse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Electrical transmission networks in Germany are preparing for a solar eclipse this week that could trigger a sudden fall of around 1 gigawatt (GW) in solar power output, grid firm Amprion said on Monday. The event will take place between 0920 GMT and 1140 GMT on Thursday...
Economypinsentmasons.com

Restructuring – a view from the Netherlands

What does Dutch employment law require of employers when it comes to making redundancies? It is an important question if you're a business with a presence in the Netherlands where, just like the rest of the world, mass redundancy exercises are commonplace as businesses restructure in an effort to survive the pandemic. We will come on to the procedure shortly, but first the background.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Bank: “Optimism for Viaplay prospects in Netherlands”

Analysts at investment bank Berenberg have issued ‘BUY’ advice on Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) on the back of its news that its Viaplay platform will launch early in 2022 in the Netherlands. “We are optimistic regarding the prospects for Viaplay in the Netherlands, particularly as NENT has already secured two...
EuropeEDMTunes

Festivals Allowed in The Netherlands in July

Festival Season 2021 is becoming a real possibility for Europe again. Today The Netherlands is announcing that it will continue re-opening earlier than planned. It will reach steps 4 and 5 of the formal re-opening plan for the country. June 30th will begin step 5, which means that large events...
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Siemens makes first industrial 5G router available

The Scalance MUM856-1 – the first industrial 5G router from Siemens – is available now. The device connects local industrial applications to public 5G, 4G (LTE), and 3G (UMTS) mobile wireless networks. The router can be used to remotely monitor and service plants, machines, control elements, and other industrial devices via a public 5G network – flexibly and with high data rates. Demand for this type of solution is growing in industry. In addition, the device can be integrated into private 5G networks. The Scalance MUM856-1, therefore, supports future-oriented applications such as mobile robots in manufacturing, autonomous vehicles in logistics or augmented reality applications for service technicians. Thanks to a robust IP65 housing, the router can also be used outside the control cabinet, for example under harsh conditions in production or in outdoor facilities in the water industry.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Navisun is a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference being held in Boston, June 9-10th. Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.
Industrybostonnews.net

Small Hydro Power Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Voith& KGaA, Ontario Power Generation, General Electric

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Small Hydro Power Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Small Hydro Power market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Small Hydro Power Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation worth $31.5 billion by 2026

According to a research report "System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants, and advancements in the cloud computing technology are expected to drive the market from 2021 to 2026. The market for system integrators for industrial automation is well established and has many growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of automation products and solutions by small-scale players.
Energy Industrybostonstar.com

SDTC Grant to KEY DH Technologies Enables $12 Million Green Hydrogen Technology Demonstration

Funds will accelerate commercialization of KEY's multi-hundred MW Green Hydrogen production systems and significantly reduce carbon emissions. OWEN SOUND, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / KEY DH Technologies Inc. (KEY) today announced that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) has awarded the company a $4.8 million grant in support of a $12 million project to demonstrate its unique Green Hydrogen technology.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Norway to open more sites for offshore wind development

The Norwegian government plans to identify new areas for offshore wind development, energy minister Tina Bru told the Floating Wind 2021 conference in Haugesund in the south-west of the country. Norway’s Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) will lead the process. It is expected to take two years to identify...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Mandating vaccination could reduce voluntary compliance

Citizen opposition to COVID-19 vaccination has emerged across the globe, prompting pushes for mandatory vaccination policies. But a new study based on evidence from Germany and on a model of the dynamic nature of people's resistance to COVID-19 vaccination sounds an alarm: Mandating vaccination could have a substantial negative impact on voluntary compliance.
Agriculturerarehistoricalphotos.com

Wonderful color postcards of the Netherlands, 1890s

This photo collection shows color images of the lifestyle, windmills, canals, cities, and countryside of the late 1890s Netherlands. The pictures are created using the Photochrom process which is a technique that applies colors on black and white images. The Netherlands did not industrialize as rapidly as Belgium after 1830,...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Italy installed 152 MW of PV in Q1 2021

Italy installed around 152 MW of solar power in the first three months of 2021, according to provisional numbers released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data provided by grid operator Terna. The performance is up from 115 MW in the same period last year, and 105...
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Air Liquide partners with Samsung Engineering for Methanol plant in Malaysia

Following a successful FEED study in 2019, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will continue its partnership with Samsung Engineering to build a methanol production plant for Sarawak Petchem, a state-owned oil and gas firm established and owned by the State Government of Sarawak, Malaysia. The new facility is planned to come into operation in 2023.
Industrymarinelink.com

Concordia Damen Launches First of 40 New Barges

The first of 40 inland waterway barges that are being built by Concordia Damen has been launched at the casco yard in Serbia. Concordia Damen signed the contract for the environmentally friendly vessels late last year. The vessels, known as the Parsifal Tankers, will be chartered by Shell and operated...