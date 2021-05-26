Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos “make it work” with offseason adjustments

By Kendall Valenzuela
denverfan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article81 Denver Broncos players attended the start of OTAs on Monday which quickly put an end to the “boycott” of voluntary in-person workouts. In a Zoom press conference on Monday head coach Vic Fangio was asked if the practice structure impacted the attendance from players. “It could be. I took...

denverfan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Real Football#Nflpa#Covid#Cba#Offseason Workouts#Otas#11 On 11 Workouts#Individual Drills#Reducing Workouts#Voluntary Workouts#Changed#Ends#Requirements#Concessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MMQB: Get to Know Nick Sirianni … and His Ways of Getting to Know the Eagles

If you were offended by the Eagles’ coaches playing rock-paper-scissors with this year’s draft prospects, you may want to turn away from this story—because really that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how Philly’s 39-year-old coach, Nick Sirianni, is finding out all he can about players. That goes for the ones he already has and the ones the Eagles might consider bringing into his new workplace.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 Best Case Scenario

This may be the most excited I have ever been for a Chicago Bears season. The hype of maybe finally having a franchise Quarterback is a feeling I never thought I would have. But here we are. And when you add the ever evolving story of Aaron Rodgers refusing to play for the Green Bay Packers, this is looking like a very fun 2021 season for the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Fangio: Drew Lock & Teddy Bridgewater Will Split QB Reps 50/50

The Denver Broncos' pre-draft trade for veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been lost in the shuffled of all the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors. GM George Paton opting to infuse some veteran competition into the QB room might ultimately prove to be a more pivotal move, however, especially if the Rodgers hype comes to nothing.
NFLUSA Today

Caden Sterns eager to learn from Broncos safety Justin Simmons

After being picked by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the NFL draft last month, Caden Sterns will likely play primarily on special teams this season while waiting for an opportunity to potentially compete for a starting job in 2022. While he waits, Sterns will get to learn...
NFLMile High Report

How tough is the Broncos’ 2021 schedule?

Long before the official schedule release, we knew who the Broncos would play in 2021. On top of their annual home/road split with the rest of the AFC West, the Broncos will play against the AFC North and NFC East this coming season. Thanks to last year’s fourth place finish and the addition of a 17th game, Denver will also host the Jets and Lions while playing an away game against the Jaguars.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Titans

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon would like to see Drew Lock play with more confidence going forward and believes the quarterback has the talent to be successful. “I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, hey, I’m the guy. He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it, we hear it. And he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger, he got the confidence, fearless out there, he’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos Hire Kelly Kleine as Executive Director of Football Ops

The Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager, the team announced Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the NFL. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos sign two players following tryouts

The Denver Broncos held tryouts for a number of players recently, and two of those players have been signed to the roster. Quarterback Case Cookus out of Northwestern and defensive end Pita Taumoepenu out of Utah will get a chance to add their abilities to the team during training camp.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLBrush News Tribune

Broncos briefs: Denver releases injured right tackle Ja’Wuan James

The Broncos cut right tackle Ja’Wuan James on Friday, 11 days after he sustained a season-ending torn Achilles while training away from the team’s facility. James was placed on the non-football injury list May 7, which gave the Broncos the ability to void his 2021 guaranteed base salary, which is more than $10 million once the bookkeeping on the 17th regular season game is completed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.
NFLUSA Today

Vic Fangio comments on Broncos' right tackle situation

After tearing his Achilles earlier this month, right tackle Ja’Wuan James was released by the Denver Broncos last Friday. Denver did not select any offensive tackles in the draft, so they were obviously counting on James to start in 2021 before his injury. Now that James is off the roster, the Broncos will hold a competition to replace him.