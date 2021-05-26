Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Amy Truesdale determined to inspire others on ‘biggest stage’ of Paralympics

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXGI9_0aCG3YbT00
Two-time taekwondo world champion Amy Truesdale is preparing for Tokyo

World number one Amy Truesdale hopes performing on the “biggest stage in the world” can inspire others with disabilities to do the same after being confirmed in Great Britain’s maiden Paralympic taekwondo squad.

Taekwondo has been included on the Paralympic programme for the first time, with Truesdale qualifying for Tokyo alongside reigning world champion Matt Bush and rookie fighter Beth Munro.

The two-time world champion, who was born without a left hand, already has her eyes fixed on gold and is determined to help prevent people feeling defined by perceived limitations.

“I’m quite fortunate, I’ve been to lots of world championships but nothing is the same as a Paralympic Games – it’s just the biggest stage I am ever going to fight on,” the 32-year-old, who competes in the +58kg category, told the PA news agency.

“To medal there, it would be unbelievable, I think it would be quite a surreal situation but it would be the icing on the cake for me because it’s the only medal I am yet to achieve in my sporting career.

“Obviously I want to do well for myself but I want other people to realise that they don’t have to put limitations on themselves or allow other people to put limitations on them.

“If you have a goal in life, just because you have a different impairment or a different disability to other people you can (still) achieve whatever you want to achieve in life.

“Me performing on the biggest stage in the world will hopefully inspire others to do the same.”

Chester-born Truesdale, who claimed her second world title in London in 2017, took up the sport aged seven after her father encouraged her to do so as a means of self-defence.

She guaranteed her place on the plane for the Paralympics – which run from August 24 to September 5 – in 2019 courtesy of a European bronze and subsequent status as world number one.

It was a different scenario for team-mates Bush and Munro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyUBS_0aCG3YbT00
Beth Munro, left, has been inspired by taekwondo team-mate Amy Truesdale

Their spots were only sealed earlier this month at the European Paralympic qualification tournament in Bulgaria which, remarkably, was also Munro’s first-ever international Para taekwondo competition.

Munro, who was set to study for a doctorate to become a clinical psychologist before taekwondo took precedence, admits it has been a whirlwind ride and is already enjoying learning from Truesdale.

“It has been a very fast-paced, intense period of my life with ups and downs but I am so thankful to be here. I cannot wait to get there with the team,” said the 27-year-old from Liverpool, who fights in the -58kg division.

“Amy is my role model in the sport. She is who I aim to be. If I can be as good as her one day then I have made it essentially – I will be at the best level I can aim to be at.”

Born and raised in south Wales, Bush became Britain’s first male Para taekwondo athlete to win a world championships by defeating Russian Zainutdin Ataev in 2019.

The 32-year-old, who competes in the +75kg weight division, switched to the sport in 2017 having previously tried Japanese and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, javelin and shotput.

“It feels awesome, it’s good to finally get the nod that I am going to Tokyo and it’s something to focus for now,” he said.

“Even though I am world champ, I am still not ranked number one. We’ve got a very competitive top of the division. I am confident I can go out there and win gold – every fight has got to be a good fight though.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Great Britain#Paralympics#Tokyo#World Championships#European#Russian#Japanese#Brazilian#Javelin#Shotput#Pa#South Wales#London#Fight#Time#Liverpool#Eyes#World Number
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Jack Laugher and Tom Daley named in Britain’s 12-strong diving team for Tokyo

Reigning Olympic champion Jack Laugher and two-time bronze medallist Tom Daley have been included in Great Britain’s 12-strong diving team for the forthcoming Tokyo Games. Laugher won gold in the synchronized 3m springboard with Chris Mears at Rio 2016 and will defend the crown alongside Daniel Goodfellow, as well seeking glory in the individual 3m springboard following silver in that event five years ago.
MinoritiesPosted by
newschain

Kick It Out asks England fans who booed players taking a knee to show support

Kick It Out has urged England fans who booed when players took a knee ahead of Wednesday’s friendly win over Austria to unite and support the fight against racism. After renditions of ‘Football’s Coming Home’ and the national anthems, there were audible jeers as the players took the knee at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium – the first time an England side have made the anti-racism gesture in front of a home crowd.
SportsBBC

Tokyo 2020: Para-taekwondo team named as Truesdale, Bush & Munro

Two-time world champion Amy Truesdale, reigning world champion Matt Bush and Beth Munro will represent Great Britain in Para-taekwondo at Tokyo 2020. Munro, 27, who only took up the sport in 2019, qualified alongside Bush with wins at the European Paralympic Qualification tournament in May. Truesdale, 31, secured her place...
Cassadaga, NYObserver

Chasing Paralympic dreams

Over the years, Rayven Sample’s love for the sport of track and field has grown immensely. The current Bucknell University freshman and former standout and state champion relay member for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley has put in countless hours of practice to hone his abilities and put himself in a position to be successful.
Sports24newshd.tv

Olympic badminton champion Marin to miss Tokyo Games

Spain's Carolina Marin, the women's Olympic badminton singles champion, will miss the Tokyo Games after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her left knee. The 27-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days after suffering the injury during a training session last week. "This is another blow that...
Worldworldboxingnews.net

Twelve Brits aiming to secure Team GB places for Tokyo 2020

12 of Great Britain’s Olympic boxing hopefuls aim to secure Tokyo places at final qualification event in Paris. 12 men and women from the GB Boxing squad will take part in the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifying event in Paris this week (4-8 June 2021). The event will be...
SportsBBC

Ice Hockey World Championship: GB lose to Switzerland in final game

Great Britain's final match at the Ice Hockey World Championship ended in a 6-3 defeat by Switzerland. Britain are joint-bottom in Group A after winning one of their seven games in Latvia. Liam Kirk, 21, scored twice to take his tally to a tournament-leading seven goals as Britain levelled at...
Sportstriathlon.org

WTCS Leeds set to sizzle with men's Olympic places in the balance

The men’s 2021 World Triathlon Championship Leeds will bring even more intrigue and races-within-the-race than usual as the Olympic Qualification period enters its final stages and the last points are earned before it closes on 14 June. For many of those on the start line in Leeds’ new-look Roundhay Park...
Worldtriathlon.org

WTCS Leeds to reveal Olympic stories in crucial women's race

If any race captured the essence of a Season Like No Other, it would surely have to be this weekend’s World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds. The women will face a brand-new course, some crucial battles for Olympic places, a debut for one of the biggest names in Ironman racing and the eagerly awaited return of a former world champion. Sunday in and around Roundhay Park is set to be another classic WTCS Leeds race in the north of England.
WorldTrumann Democrat

Paralympic champion swimmer wins prestigious Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — Paralympic champion swimmer Teresa Perales has won Spain’s annual Princess of Asturias award for sports. The judges said on announcing the prize Wednesday that the Spanish athlete had become “an example for millions of disabled people of how to overcome difficulties and an icon of international paralympics.”
Worldrunningmagazine.ca

Mo Farah to race at European 10,000m cup

The European 10,000m Cup is taking place this Saturday, June 5 in Birmingham, U.K. According to European Athletics, 111 athletes from 26 countries will be competing, including an Athlete Refugee team in the men’s race. The highlight of the meet for track fans will be the return of Mo Farah, who will be running his first 10,000m since the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: ParalympicsGB name wheelchair rugby team for Paralympics

Chris Ryan and Gavin Walker will co-captain a 12-strong ParalympicsGB wheelchair rugby team at Tokyo 2020. Nine of the squad have previous Games experience, with Jack Smith, Nick Cummins and Stuart Robinson set to make their Paralympics debut. Kylie Grimes, who was Britain's first female player when she competed at...
Worldpeeblesshirenews.com

Colin Jackson tells athletes Commonwealth Games provides invaluable experience

Former world champion hurdler Colin Jackson is excited for stars of the future to flourish when the Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham in 2022. On the day the application process for volunteers opened, the 54-year-old looked ahead to the 22nd edition of the event which will be back in the UK again after he competed in Manchester at the beginning of this century.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaskaran Singh talks about his biggest inspiration

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): For Indian men's team midfielder Jaskaran Singh, his childhood memories are all about hockey. Hockey is in Jaskaran's blood. He is the son of Olympian and former India coach Rajinder Singh Jr. The 27-year-old midfielder, who honed his skills under his Olympian father, represented...