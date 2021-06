Earlier today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the happy news that their new baby, a daughter, had arrived. According to a release from the Sussexes, the baby was born on Friday morning at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. Along with the news of the birth, the royal couple also shared the name of their much-anticipated second child, and it turns out to have a very special family connection. The Sussexes have named their first daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, paying homage to not one, but two of her iconic female relatives.