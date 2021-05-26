Cancel
Real Estate

The Price is Right!? Cities with the Highest Home Sale Prices in 2021

By Insurify Insights
Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the most competitive years in real estate in recent history, houses in these cities are the biggest-ticket properties in the nation. It’s been a landmark year for the American housing market. Real estate is selling at astonishing rates, making this past year one of the most competitive periods in which to buy a house to date. Insurify’s analysis on cities with the hottest real estate markets in 2021 revealed that the average number of days a home remained on the market before being sold had decreased by 11 percent between 2020 and 2021. This increased competition means that it’s a seller’s market, and potential buyers have to shell out more in order to get what they want.

