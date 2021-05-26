The Price is Right!? Cities with the Highest Home Sale Prices in 2021

In one of the most competitive years in real estate in recent history, houses in these cities are the biggest-ticket properties in the nation. It’s been a landmark year for the American housing market. Real estate is selling at astonishing rates, making this past year one of the most competitive periods in which to buy a house to date. Insurify’s analysis on cities with the hottest real estate markets in 2021 revealed that the average number of days a home remained on the market before being sold had decreased by 11 percent between 2020 and 2021. This increased competition means that it’s a seller’s market, and potential buyers have to shell out more in order to get what they want.