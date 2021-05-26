Cancel
Auburn’s season comes to a close at SEC Tournament

By Noah Gardner
aunetwork.com
 12 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. – Making its fourth consecutive SEC Tournament appearance under Butch Thompson, Auburn struck first and rallied late but fell to No. 11 Ole Miss 7-4 Tuesday at the Hoover Met, ending the Tigers’ season. Ryan Bliss wasted no time in getting Auburn (25-27) started with a solo homer...

Auburn, ALwtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Falls in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn's bullpen answers the bell as Tigers take series vs. Aggies

AUBURN, Alabama—With a very limited pitching staff available in Sunday’s final game against Texas A&M, Auburn relievers Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper combined to allow just one earned run on four hits in the final five innings as the TIgers held off the Aggies 8-5 to take the series. Auburn improves to 22-25 overall and 8-19 in SEC play and will take a one-game lead for the final spot in the SEC Tournament into next week’s series at Missouri.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Auburn, ALkpyn.net

Texas A&M beat Auburn 8-5

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn Baseball Live: The Texas A&M series, Game 3

AUBURN, Alabama—Locked in a three-way battle for the final spot in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, the Auburn baseball Tigers face off against Texas A&M in the final SEC home game of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Plainsman Park. Falling 11-9 to the Aggies in game two of the series, Auburn finds itself one game behind Texas A&M and needing a win to keep hope alive of making it to Hoover. Sophomore RHP Trace Bright (4-4, 7.99 ERA) gets the start for the Tigers and will face off against RHP Mason Ornelas (3-1, 4.89) for the Aggies.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Jason Caldwell's Monday morning quarterback column

I’m not sure how many players in Alabama will wind up with Division I offers in the 2022 and 2023 classes before the ink two years from now, but with every passing day more potential prospects show up on the radar. That was the case again last week when I took in spring games between Auburn and Eufaula high schools on Thursday night and Tallassee vs. Montgomery Catholic on Friday night.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Chandler Wooten, coaching staff liaison

When it comes to leadership for Auburn football, a massive void has been left due to the recent 2021 NFL Draft. With K.J. Britt gone, the defense has not only lost a vocal alpha capable of directing the defense and leading by example, which in this case, means laying out running backs thinking they can find daylight down the middle of the field.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Portal Decisions Coming Soon

Auburn fans have very quickly become acquainted with the transfer portal. The portal was the enemy for many weeks stealing away fifteen players. But last week, the Tigers befriended the mysterious being and landed two commitments of their own in nose tackle Tony Fair and safety Bydarrius Knighten. That friendship looks to continue this week when at least two top targets are expected to make their decisions.
Auburn, ALBattalion Texas AM

Aggies drop series finale at Auburn 8-5

On Sunday afternoon, the Aggies faced Auburn to cap off their weekend series at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. After tying the series on Saturday in a thrilling victory, the Aggies fell to the Tigers, 8-5. The Tigers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with two...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn softball: Tigers open up NCAA tournament against UCF

Despite seeing their rival Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC Championship this past Saturday, Auburn softball has their ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament with a chance to claim their first softball title in school history. The Tigers are one of many representatives from a deep field of SEC teams...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...