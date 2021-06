SOUGHT BY EASTERN BERKS POLICE – As of Friday afternoon (May 7, 2021), members of the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department said they continued looking “to identify and question” a male individual pictured (at top and above). The department, in separate posts on its Facebook page, did not indicate why, or regarding what circumstances, it hoped to talk with him. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the department by calling 610-369-3050. The department represents a merger of, and covers territory formerly patrolled by, the Colebrookdale and Boyertown police departments. Its office is located at 16 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.