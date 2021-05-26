FEMA funds to go toward acquiring several flood-prone Pender Co. properties

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina Pender County in southeastern North Carolina Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 1027 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Stocking to near Mill Creek, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, Burgaw, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, Snows Cut, South Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, Rich Inlet, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, Northwest, Topsail Beach, Hightsville, Long Creek, Cape Fear Community College North Campus and Wilmington International Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH