Pender County, NC

FEMA funds to go toward acquiring several flood-prone Pender Co. properties

By WECT Staff
WECT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than $6.5 million will go toward acquiring 31 flood-prone properties in Pender County, the State of North Carolina and FEMA announced Wednesday. Officials say the 31 homes are located in Currie, Rocky Point, Hampstead, Burgaw and Willard, and that all of the properties are...

www.wect.com
