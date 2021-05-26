Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 15 days ago

A level on Kim Kardashian’s mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed. The new content was added to app title ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ – originally released in 2014 – with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.

www.zapgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Hollywood#Royal Runaways#The Royal Family#Makers Glu Mobile#Duke#Princess Bianca Quest#Love#Husband#Royal Life#App Title#Dailymail Com#Tradition#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Kim Kardashian Is Trolling Khloé Kardashian On Instagram

The Kardashians are such a massive celebrity institution it's sometimes easy to forget that they're also just a family with the same bonds and complex relationships that lots of other families have. That also means that they'll take the mick out of each other relentlessly because that, as we all know, is just how sisterly love goes. So it's no surprise that Kim trolled Khloé on Instagram over her latest post, like only a sister could.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Gift guide inspired by upcoming arrival of Baby Girl Sussex | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

NEW YORK — It’s nearly time for the arrival of Baby Girl Sussex, and that likely means some new gear for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Peeks into their lives in Montecito, California, reveal some baby brands they’ve liked for big brother Archie, including Boden and J. Crew, and it’s clear their eco-friendly approach to human existence hasn’t changed as they await the birth of their daughter this summer.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped $25,000 on an Iconic Outfit From Janet Jackson's Archives

Kim Kardashian has acquired another piece of pop culture history. The star was recently the highest bidder on Janet Jackson's iconic "If" outfit. After three bids, Kim paid $25,000 for the suede, bone-adorned vest and matching lace-front pants that appeared in the 1993 music video about voyeurism and technology. "I'm such a fan," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories. "I can't believe I won this outfit."
Cell Phonesfoxwilmington.com

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game removes segment that seemingly referenced ‘Megxit’

Kim Kardashian’s mobile video game dropped a new section that was seemingly heavily inspired by “Megxit” following backlash from users. The reality TV star and business mogul lends her name to the mobile video game “Hollywood,” which Fox News can confirm recently reversed an update that introduced the “Royal Runaways” section that featured a red-haired Prince Aston and his dark-skinned actress wife, Princess Bianca.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kim Throws Major Shade At Khloe's New Dior Outfit On IG

Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers are shocked to see Kim Kardashian indirectly criticizing her sister Khloe Kardashian's new outfit on Instagram. There's a symbiotic relationship between the world of fashion and the cast members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every Kardashian-Jenner sister is responsible for building countless fashion trends throughout the past 15 years. On the top of that list is the SKIMS founder Kim. She has not only influenced people to opt for certain styles but has also built a business out of it.
Celebritiesq107.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome daughter Lilibet

WATCH: Markle has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby girl is named after Queen Elizabeth, “whose family nickname is Lilibet,” and Princess Diana, according to a statement. Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child with Prince...
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More

Another day, another piping hot serving of royal tea. Piers Morgan is claiming that Good Morning Britain is desperate to get him back after his departure in March following controversial remarks, which many deemed racist, about Meghan Markle. The ratings of GMB have plummeted since Morgan left. He’s open to...