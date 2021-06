Tuesday's COVID update for Avoyelles would have fall in the "good day" category for the parish's up-and-down relationship with the virus. There were 152 total tests in the Tuesday report from the state health department. The best news in the report was that there were no new cases of COVID among the 140 lab results that are used to determine the parish's official weekly positive rate. There were two cases diagnosed in 12 rapid result tests. There were no additional COVID-related deaths.