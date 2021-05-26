Sally Marie Tristan Smithwick

Sally Marie Smithwick, 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was met in Heaven by the love of her life, Frank Smithwick, Sr. Sally was the eldest daughter of Dionico Tristan and Louis Huerta, born in Ganado on Sunday, April 29, 1956. Sally was a dedicated employee at El Campo Memorial Hospital for over two decades. She had a big heart and lots of compassion that helped her serve patients. She really enjoyed being able to help people in her profession.