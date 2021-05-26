Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okemos, MI

Okemos School District Dropping Chiefs Nickname

Posted by 
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan school district is following the same steps as other schools in the state and removing its nickname as 'Chiefs.'. The Okemos Public School Board of Education voted Monday (May 24) to stop using the name Chiefs or Chieftains. According to the Lansing State Journal, the board plans to...

b93.iheart.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
140
Followers
65
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Okemos, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Okemos, MI
Education
Okemos, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Redskins#Football#Mascot#High School Students#State Schools#Public High Schools#School Uniforms#The Lansing State Journal#Native American#The Saginaw Chippewas#Okemos High School#Clinton High School#Paw Paw School District#Okemos Public Schools#School Board Member#Field#School Buildings#Lenawee County#Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

These 10 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Michigan

Michigan is home to 10 of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., and one of those cities was ranked at number one. NeighborhoodScout released the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. The report states that the research looked at cities with 25,000 or more people and based the rankings on the number of violent crimes, like murder and armed robbery, per 1,000 residents.
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Michigan's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities and towns in Michigan that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced places in Michigan.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Michigan civil rights director named interim Detroit police chief

Former assistant Detroit police chief James White, who left the department last year to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will return to take over for Chief James Craig on an interim basis in June. Mayor Mike Duggan named Craig's temporary replacement at a news conference Monday, though indicated...