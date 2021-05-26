Hillsdale Hornets boys golf team finishes season at League tournament; wins LCAA Co-Champs
The Hillsdale Hornets boys golf team, led by Head Coach Marc Wilson, finished off a successful return to the Spring season after a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team returned to the greens this year and competed in a highly competitive LCAA league this Spring. They would face off in several league jamborees, and would come away with first and second place finishes in almost all of their league battles.