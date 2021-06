An eight-man shortlist for the 2020/21 season Premier League Player of the Season award has been revealed. Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are two of the eight stars nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season Award. England trio Harry Kane of Tottenham, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Chelsea star Mason Mount have also been listed along with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek. Manchester City defender, Ruben Dias is favourite to win the award after an outstanding season for his club. The Portugal internation won the Football Writers’ Association award in May, beating his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne – who won the Premier League Player of the Season award last season – and Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the honour.