Parachute Is Offering 20 Percent Off for Memorial Day—Here’s What We’re Buying

Get ready for an influx of e-mails and phone notifications. Retailers are pulling out all the stops in preparation for Memorial Day, with sales dropping left and right. It's a weekend the market editor in me eagerly awaits all year—it's when I revisit all of the items I've bookmarked and saved over the months. When I check back, each item usually costs way less than before. As editors, we typically get a first peek at all of the Memorial Day sales popping off before they happen, and based on our observations, you're in for a treat this weekend. Names like ASOS, Nordstrom, Mango, and Revolve are getting in on the action, offering heavy markdowns and special prices on hundreds of items.