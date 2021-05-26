Parachute Is Offering 20 Percent Off for Memorial Day—Here’s What We’re Buying
Are you looking to transform your bedroom without completely draining your bank account? Well, allow Parachute to offer some assistance. The company is gearing up for its Memorial Day sale, which includes a 20 percent off sitewide discount. Although the deal runs from May 28 to May 31, customers can get early access from May 25 to May 27 by signing up for a Parachute account. Here are eight items we’ve already added to our cart.www.purewow.com