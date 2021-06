From the eccentric hair to the eccentric playing style to the eccentric just-about-everything-else, David Luiz has certainly been a presence wherever he has been. And while it hasn't always been a smooth ride at Arsenal, the Brazilian managed to grab some silverware during his time at the Emirates, beating ex-club Chelsea in the FA Cup final last campaign. A neutral's dream to watch, Luiz has undeniably been an influential voice on and off the pitch for the Gunners, helping young players along the way. But time's up for the centre-back, and he will be on his way this summer.