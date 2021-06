I like everything that O-Line Guy had to say. Though not on a Pro Level, it seems that He's Been There and Done That. In my opinion, most of the trouble on the O Line last year was due to a poor fit on the coaching staff, which shocked me because I as an average fan thought that Columbo was a great hire. Apparently both Joe Judge and I were wrong. Lack of familiarity, limited practices which cut down the necessary repetition, poor communication and circumstances beyond their control all led to certain problems and shortcomings. So overall, without pointing any fingers, as a group, they Woefully underperformed. It's now 2021 so, lets turn the page and get to it.