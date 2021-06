DR. EV4L could have been the Young Nudy album where he decided it was time to find a comfy spot on those Spotify playlists and aim for the big bucks. Who would have blamed him? He’s had critical acclaim; he’s got a loyal fanbase; he has the support of both a major label and his hometown Atlanta, the most powerful city in all of rap. Because of his laid-back flow, his cruel lyrics could have worked on beats that were a bit brighter, maybe even with a hook sung by one of the many pop rap stars his city has birthed. Both his cousin 21 Savage and his inspiration Gucci Mane did this without completely sacrificing the menace that laced their early records. Ultimately, Young Nudy gives that pathway a fat middle finger, and if his older mixtapes felt like slasher movies, this one is The Shining.