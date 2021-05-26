Cancel
PSL holding rally on Thursday against new abortion law

Dallas Voice
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Party for Socialism and Liberation is holding a “My Body, My Choice!” rally tomorrow (Thursday, May 27) at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., to support reproductive rights for everyone in Texas. The rally comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott having signed into law SB 8,...

dallasvoice.com
Houston, TXLaredo Morning Times

Rally planned in Houston against fetal heartbeat law

Grassroots organizers are planning a rally against Texas' latest attempt at thwarting abortion rights this Saturday. The fetal heartbeat bill signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on May 19 bans abortion after a fetus has a detectable heartbeat, typically only after six weeks. It will effectively ban abortion entirely in Texas as it is difficult to confirm if someone is pregnant before then.
Texas StateKIII TV3

'Don't Mess with Texas' Abortions' rally held at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Trust Respect Access Coalition held a rally at the Texas Capitol against a controversial bill that passed during the 87th legislative session. The "Don't Mess with Texas' Abortions" rally began on the South steps of the Capitol and was followed by a march to...
Texas Statefox7austin.com

Hundreds protest 'Heartbeat Bill' abortion law at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Capitol in opposition of Governor Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 8 into law. SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is detected before many women realize they are pregnant. "This is before many people even...
Religionfox5atlanta.com

Faith leaders hold prayer rally protesting new voting law

More than a dozen faith leaders held a prayer rally across the street from the Georgia State Capitol in an effort, they say, to continue to fight for voting rights. Officials say the faith leader spoke out about the new controversial voting law in Georgia and across the country.
Protests06880danwoog.com

Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Semitism

Over the past year, Jesup Green has been the meeting place for social justice rallies. Black Lives Matter and Asian American/Pacific Islander rallies have brought hundreds of people — in those groups, and allies — together to denounce hatred and violence. Last night, over 300 people — of all faiths,...
Texas StatePosted by
AFP

Texas teen slams new abortion law in high school graduation speech

A teenager in Texas slammed the US state's decision to ban abortion at six weeks as "gut-wrenching," "dehumanizing" and a "war" on women's rights during a defiant high school graduation speech that went viral. Paxton Smith, valedictorian of her class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, had submitted a different speech for approval from the school. But in a video of the speech posted online, she said she decided to talk about the new legislation instead because graduation is a day where people are "most inclined to listen to a voice like mine, a woman's voice." "I have dreams and hopes and ambition. Every girl graduating today does. We have spent our entire lives working towards our future, and without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us," she said to cheers from the audience.
Texas StatePosted by
AL.com

Texas valedictorian Paxton Smith switches speech to denounce ‘dehumanizing’ new abortion law

Paxton Smith pulled the folded-up piece of paper from underneath her red graduation robe. It wasn’t the valedictorian speech she originally prepared, the one that was approved by administrators at Lake Highlands High School. Instead, she decided to use her three minutes on stage to decry the so-called heartbeat bill, legislation signed recently by Gov. Greg Abbott that will essentially ban most abortions in Texas.
Texas Statetexannews.net

Texas passes heartbeat law affecting abortion

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill, into law challenging the current federal abortion laws and potentially opening the gate for any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others starting on Sept. 1, 2021. The first thing the law does is...
Texas StatePosted by
Indy100

Texas student secretly switches her graduation speech to speak out against states ‘dehumanising’ abortion laws

A Texas student secretly switched her valedictorian graduation speech to speak out against the state’s abortion laws. Paxton Smith was named valedictorian of her graduating class at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, meaning she had to give a speech at the ceremony. But while she had prepared a pre-approved speech on the media, she decided to change it last minute to speak out against the new laws.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas' restrictive new abortion law faces uncertain path

Last month, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, a prohibition on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. While Texas isn’t the first state to enact a six-week limit, it is the first to allow private citizens to enforce it by suing doctors and anyone else who helps provide abortions after six weeks, or when a fetal heartbeat is first detected. That makes the law difficult to preempt in federal court.
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

Rallying against gun violence

Jun. 5—William Ranta of Rockport sported a bright orange tie while John Rosenthal of Gloucester was more casual in an orange T-shirt when they came to a City Hall rally on Friday. Their dress may have been different but their message was the same: More must be done to prevent...
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Valedictorian Swaps Approved Speech for One Condemning Restrictive Abortion Law

The valedictorian at a Texas high school switched out the speech her teachers had approved for one inveighing against Texas’ new restrictive law on abortion, a so-called “heartbeat bill” that bans the procedure as early as six weeks. Paxton Smith, who took the top honor at Lake Highlands High School, said Sunday, “I have dreams, hopes, and ambitions. Every girl here does. We have spent our whole lives working towards our futures, and without our consent or input, our control over our futures has been stripped away from us. I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail me, that if I’m raped, then my hopes and efforts and dreams for myself will no longer be relevant. I hope you can feel how gut-wrenching it is, how dehumanizing it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken from you.” She told the Lake Highlands Advocate of her reasoning for the stunt: “I thought about making the speech at a different venue, like a rally where people wouldn’t be upset at what I had to say. But a large part of the reason I made the speech at graduation was that was the only place I could think of where I could reach so many people from so many different backgrounds.”