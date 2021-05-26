86 Discounted Fashion Finds to Shop at the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale This Week
Good news, shoppers: the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale has started, and thousands of items are discounted. The retailer is teaming up with some of its best brands to bring you exceptional deals. From summer dresses to cute sandals, there are so many awesome discounts for you to choose from. So you don't have to sift through the sea of deals, we curated a guide to the best sale items you should know about. Check them out, and score some for yourself before they go out of stock.www.popsugar.com