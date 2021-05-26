Lambda Legal applauds Clarke’s confirmation as assistant US AG

On May 12, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation hosted a live call to action online to show support from Black women leaders and allies who want Department of Justice nominee Kristen Clarke confirmed as the Department of Justice’s U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. Heads of Jack and Jill of America Inc., The National Council of Negro Women Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. are among organizations standing with Clarke. Racial discrimination, a rise in hate crimes, attacks on affirmative action, and voter suppression were just some of the issues raised by leaders who say that Clarke could properly address these kinds of issues if confirmed as the U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division.