Lambda Legal applauds Clarke’s confirmation as assistant US AG
Lambda Legal today (Wednesday, May 26) praised the confirmation of Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the United States Department of Justice. Lambda Legal’s Chief Strategy Officer Sharon McGowan, who is also legal director and formal principal deputy chief of the Appellate Section of the Civil Rights Division, said, “We celebrate the Senate’s confirmation of Kristen Clarke to lead the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Ms. Clarke’s long and unswerving commitment to advancing civil and human rights, as well as her own history with the division, made her eminently qualified for this critical role within the Justice Department.dallasvoice.com