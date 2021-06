TALLAHASSEE — Mike Norvell is bouncing between offices and meeting rooms on the third floor of the Moore Athletics Center like a pinball. Many of his 10 assistant coaches are milling outside their offices in a tight hallway, almost like a procession awaiting the arrival of a dignitary. Several separate conversations about recruiting are underway. The coaches are buzzing before the second major meeting of the day and it’s not yet 1 p.m. Norvell strolls to the middle of the congregation, quickly checks his phone and lifts his head again to chat briefly with two staff members. He then steps into yet another meeting inside a darkened room as his entire staff filters through the door behind him.