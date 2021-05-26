Cancel
Evil Dead 4 Starts Filming Next Month for HBO Max

By Germain Lussier
Gizmodo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Raimi and Bruce Campbell can finally stop answering the question they’ve gotten for almost 30 years: “When are you going to make Evil Dead 4?” The answer is they’ll be starting next month in New Zealand—and it’ll premiere on HBO Max. As previously reported, the fourth film is officially...

io9.gizmodo.com
#The Evil Dead#Film#Horror Games#Hollywood Stars#Horror Comics#Vikings#Evil Dead Rise#Evil Forces#Premiere#Raimi Produced Tv Show#The Hollywood Reporter#Flesh Possessing Demons#Video Games#Woods#Sisters#Time
