Exhibit highlights Geauga County artist at Cleveland Botanical Gardens

(Holden Forests & Gardens)

By Collin Cunningham

Just in time for summer, Cleveland Botanical Gardens is running an exhibition that will display works from Geauga County multimedia artist April Arotin through the end of June, to be followed by other creative showcases through November 2021.

Titled "Time, Distance, and Shielding," Cleveland Scene reported that the painting show will be housed on the second floor of the Guren Gallery, one of two exhibition spaces housed on the second floor of the garden facility, located in the city's University Circle. The show is named after the three methods that people who work with radiation use to protect themselves.

Arotin, whose pieces range from handmade jewelry to paintings, told the magazine the impetus for the title came from her stint working in nuclear medicine, interning at the Cleveland Clinic between 2017 and 2018.

"After about 10-12 weeks of clinicals, every day working with extremely sick and dying patients, I think seeing people at the end of their lives and in extreme suffering changed something for me," she continued. "Over the break between semesters, I had an epiphany… I started painting again after that five-year hiatus and it was like coming home… I think starting to paint again was catalyst, along with the nuclear medicine experience, for a whole new life.

Many of Arotin's paintings found in the show depict barren landscapes, often centering on leafless or near-leafless trees with nothing but the sun peeking through the canopy.

“The forest can either be sinister or solace, and that’s between us and the trees,” she explained. “I operate my life based on the notion that we ultimately get to choose our source of sorrow and our source of joy, and sometimes they’re one in the same."

The light that can be seen behind the trees, Arotin said, represents the choice humans have, whether they want to "illuminate the dark places" or "sit in the shadow." Though it may sound like a disdainful choice, the Ohio State and San Francisco State alumni told Cleveland Scene that she considers it a neutral decision.

Arotin is the co-founder of the CLE Women's Artist Collective, an online community for female artists living in Cleveland that ultimately helped land her the current exhibition at the gardens.

Other upcoming shows at the Guren and its twin, the Eppig Gallery, will highlight works focusing on environmental preservation from Cleveland artists including illustrator Sequoia Bostick, multimedia Chernobyl aficionado Rachel Yurkovich, researchers Steven Cagan and Mary Kelsey and nature photographer-painter Dawn Hopkins.

A full list of the upcoming shows that focus on environmental preservation at the galleries can be found at the Botanical Gardens website.

The arboretum is also hosting its annual "Return of the Butterflies" event, in which visitors can get up close and personal with more than 600 recently hatched butterflies in the facility's Costa Rica biome.