On May 12, a routine inspection of a robotic arm on the International Space Station revealed a five-millimeter-wide hole in its thermal covering. According to a statement by the Canadian Space Agency, the robotic arm known as Canadarm2 collided with a small piece of orbital debris—also known as space junk. The exact object that punched a hole in the robotic arm is unknown. Because the object only damaged the thermal blanket of the arm boom, and not a piece of electronics or machinery, the arm will continue to carry out its planned missions, Ashley Strickland reports for CNN.