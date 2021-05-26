Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week. The resignation by the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday.

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Military Government#Military Junta#European Union#State President#Senegal#Government In Crisis#Bamako#Ap#West African#U N#The African Union#Cabinet#Nigerian#Ecowas#French#Eu#Malian#The State Department#Mali Jonathan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Politicsapanews.net

Senegalese diplomat as AU's Chad transition facilitator

Senegalese diplomat, Ibrahima Fall has been appointed as the chief African Union (AU) facilitator of the transition in Chad. The 79-year old lawyer leads one of the most delicate missions in his long career as an international diplomat. A former Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs (1984-1990), Ibrahima Fall “will interact...
Politics740thefan.com

African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

BAMAKO (Reuters) – The African Union has suspended Mali’s membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The military arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured...
AfricaBirmingham Star

Mali suspended from African Union after second coup in nine months

The AU also threatened sanctions on the country given how protracted the instability has been in the country. In its statement, the AU called for the military to "urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Mali". Strongman Colonel Assimi...
Africajurist.org

West African coalition ECOWAS suspends Mali following coup

Members of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali Sunday in response to the recent coup d’etat. Assimi Goïta headed a military coup against former president Bah Ndaw last week. Ndaw resigned on May 26, and the Constitutional...
Politicsnewsbrig.com

Mali names coup leader Col Assimi Goïta as transitional president

Mali’s constitutional court has named the leader of the country’s military coup, Colonel Assimi Goïta, as its transitional president. Col Goïta had already declared himself interim president on Wednesday, two days after seizing power in Mali’s second coup in nine months. He also led the first coup last August, which...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Mali President and Prime Minister Freed by Military After Resigning

(Reuters) -Mali's ousted interim leaders have been freed after they were detained by the army and resigned, a military representative said on Thursday, as another questioned the feasibility of holding elections as promised next year. Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mali's president and premier resign following military takeover

Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a standoff with international powers. President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a...
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Mali's president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said. A joint statement issued along with the...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

SSOMA supports UN sanctions imposed on South Sudan

Jun. 3—JUBA — South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) has welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision to renew arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze imposed on South Sudan till May 31, 2022. The Council, on May 28, also extended till July 1, 2022 the mandate of the UN...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

ASEAN Envoys In Myanmar For Talks With Junta Chief

Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations arrived in Myanmar Thursday for talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, as the coup-stricken nation enters its fifth month of crippling unrest. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the February coup, with more than 800 people killed...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

BEIJING — (AP) — China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy...
WorldSeattle Times

US envoy heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S ambassador to the United Nations headed to Turkey late Tuesday seeking to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders, a program Russia has severely limited in recent years while insisting the Syrian government should control all assistance to millions in need.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Security Council to recommend next UN chief this month

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is going to make its recommendation for the next secretary-general this month, and with current U.N. chief Antonio Guterres the only candidate, his selection for a second term is all but assured, the current council president said Tuesday. Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the...
Aerospace & Defenseomahanews.net

China says military flight over waters off Malaysia

Beijing [China], June 3 (ANI): China has said that it has conveyed to Malaysia that a flight of 16 Chinese military planes over hotly contested waters in the South China Sea was a "routine training" and does not target any country. During a daily press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson...