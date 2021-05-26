Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potomac, MT

Potomac experiences the Middle Ages

By Sigrid Olson
seeleylake.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTOMAC - After having studied the Middle Ages, the sixth through eighth grade students together with the staff decided to host Medieval Days May 18 - 19. Social Studies teacher Jessica Van Kerkhove said the goal of Medieval Days was to provide a more hands-on experience for students to learn about the Middle Ages.

www.seeleylake.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potomac, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Ages#Stained Glass#Middle School#School Activities#Grade School#Social Activities#Kingdoms#Medieval Days May#Social Studies#Knights#Students#Classroom#Leisure Activities#Nobles#Storytelling#Active Roles#War#Serfs#Manors#Landscaping Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
News Break
Chess
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Boone County, NEalbionnewsonline.com

Middle school students gain outdoor experience at ONP

For the twenty-sixth year 35 incoming seventh and eighth graders from Boone Central and St. Michael’s took part in a summer enrichment program at Olson Nature Preserve on June 1-3. Upon arrival at the preserve, Bob Coakes led students through the seven ecosystems while instructing them on plant and animal life located there. The students then were instructed by Mark Seier about various Nebraska snakes. His message about the benefits of snakes was followed by various hands-on experiences with fox snakes. He also provided a leopard gecko so the students would realize the necessity of acquiring native pets instead of exotic ones.
Educationcamdennews.org

Summer Camp Capri for middle school-age scholars

Summer Camp Capri is the Capri’s super summer arts immersion program for middle school-age students. This program runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 5 to August 6, in-person at the Capri. Performances will be held on Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5. Participants must have completed grades 5-8 in the 2020-21 school year. The program is free, and enrollment is limited to 25 (a waiting list will be formed once capacity is reached). Registration is open now at thecapritheater.org.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Museum offering free interactive reading experience for children ages 2-5

Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer a free monthly interactive reading program for children beginning on June 1. “The Pictures on My Wall” will be offered at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month through April 5. The hour-long event will allow children ages 2-5 to listen and participate in a reading of Mordicai Gerstein’s “The First Drawing,” which is a historical fiction picture book about prehistoric cave drawings found in France.
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Potomac State recognizes top students

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College recently held its 81st Recognition Day Awards ceremony during which students were recognized and presented with various accolades. The following awards were announced:. Fort Ashby:. Makenna Douthitt, an exercise physiology major, was presented with the General Biology award. Jen Hershberger, a business...
Potomac, MDWJLA

FUTURE LEADER: Potomac student uses science for social good

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Dhruv Pai is an enthusiastic investigator who delights in:. "Not just doing the research itself, but also the joy of sharing the research," he said. In middle school he designed a QR code-bearing K-ring to help locate wandering patients with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia. "It...
Prince William County, VApotomaclocal.com

Newest school at Potomac Shores to foster collaborative learning for in-person, virtual students

The newest middle school in Prince William County will serve to bridge the gap between in-person learners and those who excel at learning virtually at home. Potomac Shores Middle School, at 17851 Woods View Drive near Dumfries, is the second new school to be built in the neighborhood that bears the same name. The three-story, nearly 200-square-foot, $65 million school building will open in September.
Educationmomcollective.com

Ages + Stages

Leslie Bartula - Alright, Mamas, summer is quickly approaching! Do you have your summer plans in place yet, or are you just getting started? There is good news this year. If you are looking for a camp with variety and flexibility, check... Celebrate National Homeschool Awareness Month This May. Dashe...
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

University award fuels graduate student's love for teaching

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Saumya Vaishnava, a doctoral student in the Penn State Department of Geography, has received a 2021 Harold F. Martin Graduate Assistant Outstanding Teaching Award, which is sponsored jointly by the Graduate School and the Office of the Vice President and Dean for Undergraduate Education. Vaishnava received the department’s Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant Award in 2020.
Educationpoplarvilleschools.org

Hands-On Fun at MSP’s Summer Program

Middle School of Poplarville,Students and Staff | June 9, 2021. The MSP summer program is off to a great start! Students have been learning the meaning of specific roots and prefixes through hands-on learning. After each lesson, Mrs. Sky Kong leads the students through activities related to the root or prefix of the day. The first day’s activity was the telephone where students created a telephone using string and cups.
Public Healthwmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: ICAP helping teachers inspire students in the pandemic

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Nearly 27 percent of teachers are now considering leaving their profession or taking a leave of absence due to COVID-19. The pandemic has made it difficult for teachers to create successful learning environments. Now as schools return to normalcy, a study finds that new approaches to teaching can make a difference.
Educationnashvillegab.com

Homework: Are There Really Any Real Benefits?

The importance of homework is a long-discussed thing for parents and teachers for many years. Some of them have the opinion that homework brings uncalled stress on the students. However, many believe that it brings many benefits and makes them independent by making them do things out of the classroom.
Books & LiteratureThe Spokesman-Review

American Life in Poetry: ‘The Owl’

In many cultural traditions, an encounter with an owl at night is an ominous sign. But here, in a poem by recent Shelley Memorial Award winner Arthur Sze, (first published in 1982), there is a wonderful transformation from the purple of dusk to the green of dawn that captures a moment of pure optimism in this strange and decidedly magical nocturnal encounter between the poet and an owl.
Educationmiddleweb.com

Listening to the Voices of My 6, 7 and 8th Graders

I decided to try something different. Educators, students, and parents have had their hands full this school year. So for this final post of the most challenging school year ever, I went specifically to my students and asked them, “What would you like Mr. Hyler to write about for his MiddleWeb blog? Is there something you want to share with the education world?”
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

An era of new-age school students assessment

The government’s decision to cancel the class 12 board examinations, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in the backdrop of the devastating impact of the pandemic and public outrage, comes as a relief for thousands of anxious students and their parents. The issue now is about the...
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Arispe presents on Computer Language Instruction Consortium panels

Kelly Arispe, an associate professor in the Department of World Languages, recently presented on two panels at the annual Computer Language Instruction Consortium. Arispe presented on a panel of computer assisted language learning (CALL) teacher educators. Her talk focused on rural regions of the U.S., including Idaho, where access to professional development, specifically CALL teacher education, can be a challenge. Arispe highlighted her nine years of experience engaging with the local K-12 world language teaching communities and showcased the Pathways Project, a collaborative network of K-16 teachers and students creating open educational resources (OER). She shared past, present and future Pathways events, activities, and programs that bring rural and urban language teachers together to engage in the 5R’s of OER (retain, reuse, revise, remix, and redistribute) to foster professional development by engaging teachers in the co-creation of pedagogical materials that are centered on best practices and provide teachers with experiential learning in digital literacy and CALL as a result.
Sacramento County, CAscoe.net

Workshops: Create Positive Conditions as Schools Reopen

As students return to in-person instruction, the focus on academic instruction will be intense. At the same time, both students and staff have experienced unprecedented levels of disruption and stress that will impact their ability to focus on learning. The “science of learning and development”—a concept that describes the connection between adversity, stress, and academic performance—offers techniques to calm students and staff, and create positive conditions for learning.
Books & Literaturemiddleweb.com

It’s Time to Reimagine Reading Comprehension

Cobwebs have had many months to accumulate in the minds of our readers following a year that has been anything but ordinary. In March 2020, Covid sent students fleeing from their classrooms, and educators scrambling for curriculum that could work well enough at home virtually, in a hybrid model, or six feet apart when students had the opportunity for in-person learning.
Educationathenacareers.edu

How to Be a Great Preschool Teacher

Am I teaching properly? Am I doing enough? Are my lessons effective? These are just a few of the many questions that often plague new teachers or even prospective students who are not only wondering how to become a preschool teacher but want to know how to become a great preschool teacher.
Books & Literatureberkshiremuseum.org

"In Kindergarten" Digital Book

The transition to kindergarten can be stressful for parents and children, but it doesn’t have to be!. Learn about school from breakfast and the bus to classrooms and the cafeteria in this fun and colorful book designed for early learners. Read the digital book with your child, or enjoy our In Kindergarten Read-Along video time and time again as you prepare for the days and months ahead.