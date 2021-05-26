Potomac experiences the Middle Ages

Kelly Arispe, an associate professor in the Department of World Languages, recently presented on two panels at the annual Computer Language Instruction Consortium. Arispe presented on a panel of computer assisted language learning (CALL) teacher educators. Her talk focused on rural regions of the U.S., including Idaho, where access to professional development, specifically CALL teacher education, can be a challenge. Arispe highlighted her nine years of experience engaging with the local K-12 world language teaching communities and showcased the Pathways Project, a collaborative network of K-16 teachers and students creating open educational resources (OER). She shared past, present and future Pathways events, activities, and programs that bring rural and urban language teachers together to engage in the 5R’s of OER (retain, reuse, revise, remix, and redistribute) to foster professional development by engaging teachers in the co-creation of pedagogical materials that are centered on best practices and provide teachers with experiential learning in digital literacy and CALL as a result.