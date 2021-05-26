Cancel
Potomac, MT

Potomac Pioneers rewrite the school record book

By Andi Bourne
Cover picture for the articlePOTOMAC – The Potomac School track and field team wrapped up their less than six week season May 20 with six track meets and 15 new school records. With two-thirds of the 18-member team never having tried track before, Coach Beth Copenhaver said it was a great season with "a good set of kids. The kids showed up, they worked hard and you can always tell those kids that wanted to push themselves harder and go out and break some records."

