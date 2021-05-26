Creating a unique experience with bar-hotel combination

SEELEY LAKE - After its building was purchased four years ago by Jason Moe of Moe Opportunities, LLC, the Moe-asis bar and hotel is now on the brink of being fully operational this upcoming summer. Located on Highway 83 just north of Seeley Lake, the bar opened Wednesday, May 12 and the hotel will hopefully be open around the beginning of July. Named after its owner, Moe-asis Manager Katelyn Lewis said the goal for the bar and hotel is to have an inviting environment for both visitors and locals.