Music is back: Here's the lineup for the 2021 Summerfest

With the summer on its way, festival season is ramping up. And this year is going to be a blowout, following the complete concert and performance freeze of 2020. Festival-goers are eager to get back to normalcy, and performers are itching to get back on the stage. The result: no shortage of options for live performances across the country. With big names like Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, DaBaby and many others, this festival season is a must-attend.