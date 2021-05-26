Music is back: Here's the lineup for the 2021 Summerfest
MILWAUKEE — Music is back: Summerfest has revealed its lineup for the 2021 festival. The festival will continue to run for three consecutive weekends, as previously announced. It is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, a little later in the year than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival officials are working closely with local officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures.spectrumnews1.com