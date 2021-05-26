Cancel
Music is back: Here's the lineup for the 2021 Summerfest

By Kevin Schwaller
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Music is back: Summerfest has revealed its lineup for the 2021 festival. The festival will continue to run for three consecutive weekends, as previously announced. It is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, a little later in the year than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival officials are working closely with local officials and health professionals to implement health and safety procedures.

Miley Cyrus
Joan Jett
Megan Thee Stallion
Chris Stapleton
Sheryl Crow
Gabby Barrett
Flo Rida
Luke Bryan
Nelly
Kelsea Ballerini
G Eazy
T Pain
