Please take a stand against cap on credit card fees
As a longtime rural small business owner in Seeley Lake, I know firsthand how important it is for our business to accept electronic payments from our customers. We appreciate that our customers are able to have secure and efficient transactions every time they visit our restaurant. By paying with either credit cards or debit cards, customers are able to carry their money around more easily, spend more money in our local community and have round-the-clock protection from fraud and theft.