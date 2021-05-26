SteamPal is Most Likely a Switch-like Portable Console

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Valve is indeed working on a portable console called SteamPal. Information has surfaced online about what the new device from Gabe Newell's company may be. It was only yesterday that Pavel Djundik, the founder of SteamDB and Steam Status websites, discovered some interesting names in the code of the latest beta version of the Steam client. These included SteamPal, Neptune, SteamPal Games, and Callisto Developer Program. They were quickly taken as a hint that Valve is working on its own portable console. At the time, no one had any information that could confirm these claims.

www.gamepressure.com
