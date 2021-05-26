SteamPal is Most Likely a Switch-like Portable Console

Ninja Gaiden as a series has gone through some transformations, going from the NES era to the modern era while still maintaining the difficulty. While there were multiple releases of the modern reboot with Ninja Gaiden as Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden Sigma and so on with the sequels, there are multiple versions out there. However, none of them were actually new on modern platforms outside of backwards compatibility until the brand new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. This game is releasing only on what is now last generation hardware, but is backwards compatible right out of the gate on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This backwards compatibility does cause an issue when it comes to the PS5 though with how to switch between games and this guide will explain how you can do so.