Health care providers from East Carolina University have been traveling throughout eastern North Carolina providing mobile health care screenings and COVID-19 vaccines. The teams, equipped with two vans and a modified trailer with two exam rooms, have made stops in several rural and underserved communities along the Outer Banks and in Lenoir, Pender, and Pasquotank counties. Since the project began last fall, the teams have conducted nearly a dozen health screening events, and administered more than a thousand COVID-19 vaccinations.